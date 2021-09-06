Kim Min Seok and Nam Gyu Ri CONFIRMED to star in new romance drama titled 'Bloody Romance'

Good news for K-drama fans! Kim Min Seok and Nam Gyu Ri will be starring in the drama 'Bloody Romance' (literal title). 'Bloody Romance' aims to tell a dicey yet sweet story of inter-Korean romance and unification between a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier.

Kim Min Seok will be essaying the role of world star Lloyd, who has an enviable female fan following across the globe. Although he’s a world-class star who has some major world records under his belt, he enlists in the military after being swept up in some form of conspiracy and experiences a whirlwind of events thereafter. On the other hand, Nam Gyu Ri will be taking on the role of second lieutenant Baek Young Ok who leads North Korea’s eighth army in the special forces. She has a tough and fierce personality and will showcase a new side of herself as a well-rounded soldier.

Kim Min Seok has previously starred in a roster of dramas including 'Lovestruck in the City,' 'Descendants of the Sun,' 'Doctors,' 'Defendant' and 'Because This Is My First Life.' Meanwhile, Nam Gyu Ri recently starred in tvN’s 'You Are My Spring' as top star Ahn Ga Young.

'Bloody Romance' will be produced by JTBC Studio and premiere in the first half of next year.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Onew's charms with his soothing voice in Kim Dong Wook & Seo Hyun Jin's 'You Are My Spring'

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.