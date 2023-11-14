Kim Min Seok to make special appearance in Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young’s A Good Day to Be a Dog

Actor Kim Min Seok is set to make a special appearance in the fantasy romantic comedy K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, which stars Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. Kim Min Seok will be playing the role of someone from Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo)’s past.

On November 14, it was revealed that actor Kim Min Seok will be making a special appearance in A Good Day to Be a Dog to express support for director Kim Dae Woong, with whom he had previously collaborated on the web drama Start Up the Engine.

In the drama, Kim Min Seok will take on the role of Kang Eun Hwan, a character who persistently bullied Jin Seo Won (played by Cha Eun Woo) during their school days. Kang Eun Hwan is known for spreading rumors and fake news on the internet, injecting an element of tension into the storyline as he becomes involved in gossip about a woman who transforms into a dog.

A Good Day to Be a Dog, is based on a webtoon by Lee Hey, and unfolds a fantasy romance storyline. The plot centers around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses a man. The only person with the power to lift her curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (played by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo). However, Jin Seo Won, due to a past traumatic event he can no longer recall, harbors a fear of dogs adding a twist to the story.

Episodes 5 and 6 of A Good Day to Be a Dog are scheduled to air back-to-back on November 15 at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST.

Recent activities Kim Min Seok

Kim Min Seok known for his roles in Descendants of the Sun, The Doctors and Because This Is My First Life is reportedly preparing for a new horror film titled Noise (literal title) alongside Lee Sun Bin. The film, directed by Kim Su Jin and produced by Studio Finecut, is set to feature the two actors in fresh pairings, exploring a chilling narrative set against the backdrop of a haunted apartment. Studio Finecut has confirmed the cast and officially announced the commencement of filming on October 23.

