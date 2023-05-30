Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk and Choi Min Soo in new posters for MBC’s Numbers

MBC's new Friday-Saturday show 'Numbers' featuring Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE's L), Choi Jin Hyuk and Choi Min Soo's three posters were delivered. 'Numbers', which will be shared on June 23, is an office thriller show in which high school graduate bookkeeper Jang Ho Woo battles against the craziness of an enormous bookkeeping firm and acknowledges equity in the most bookkeeper-like yet least bookkeeper-like way. Two posters with three cast members were made available prior to the first broadcast to draw attention. Choi Min Soo, ace accountant Choi Jin Hyuk, and rookie accountant Kim Myung Soo (L), who have advanced to the top of the accounting profession. The feeling of the suffocating strain between the three men raises assumptions because it looks like they have something brewing amongst themselves.

Specifically, the uncommon quality transmitted by every one of the three individuals makes the watchers more amped up for their personality play in the show and makes it difficult to take their eyes off. The three-man poster, which was delivered on May 30, captures the thrilling connection between the three individuals, Kim Myung Soo (L), Choi Jin Hyuk and Choi Min Soo. This is due to the fact that Choi Min Soo's perspective on Kim Myung Soo and Choi Jin Hyuk, as well as the intertwined relationship between the three of them, are presented in a meaningful manner through the three people's perspectives.

The first poster shows Jang Ho Woo and Han Seung Jo look at the latter’s father and CEO of the accounting firm, Han Se Kyun. The caption on the poster says, “The law of the jungle, survival of the fittest is the truth of the ecosystem” which confirms that it will be like Jang Ho Woo will be going against the father-son duo at some point but it also seems like Han Seung Jo might go against his father. The second poster shows Han Se Kyun staring at the two men with a slight smirk on his face. It shows he has the upper hand in every situation, being the CEO and all.

