Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo and more participate in script reading for MBC drama

MBC's new drama 'Numbers’ unveiled the scene of the script reading on April 27th. 'Numbers' is an office action drama in which a high school graduate accountant Jang Ho Woo confronts the absurdity of a huge accounting firm and realizes justice in the most accountant-like but least accountant-like way. With the interesting subject matter of accountants and accounting firms, it raises expectations by predicting the birth of a human office action drama that will provide a different level of tension and immersion than before.

Number Script Reading:

At the script reading site, actors armed with solid acting skills and personalities, such as Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, Yeonwoo, Lee Sung Yeol, Kim Young Jae, Jung Hae Kyun, Do Yeon Jin, Kim Sun Bin, Sung Byung Sook, Choi Jung Woo, Park Hwan Hee, Seo Eun Woo and Jo Hee Bong, all mobilized to perform. Even though it was their first meeting, the actors instantly immersed themselves in their respective characters as soon as the script reading started, creating an atmosphere like a real filming session.

Kim Myung Soo and Choi Jin Hyuk’s role:

Kim Myung Soo (L), who played the role of Jang Ho Woo, the first and only high school graduate accountant to join Taeil Accounting Firm, which is by far the best among the Big 4 accounting firms in Korea, showed a passionate performance that was completely immersed in the character. Jang Ho Woo, who has a sense of numbers and excellent improvisation skills, which are essential for accountants, is a person with a sense of justice so extraordinary that he once dreamed of becoming a police officer. Choi Jin Hyuk, who returned to acting, his main job after a long time, showed off his presence with his unique charisma. The only son of Taeil Accounting Corporation's vice president Han Je Kyun (played by Choi Min Soo), he led the play with his ever-changing acting by unraveling the role of Han Seung Jo, a perfect man with a good family, a good academic background, and even a character.

