Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo and others star in MBC’s Numbers character posters

On June 23, MBC's brand-new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Numbers’ will premiere for the first time. Numbers is an office action show in which a high school graduate bookkeeper Jang Ho Charm stands up to the idiocy of a tremendous accounting firm and acknowledges equity like his character suggests yet least bookkeeper like way. Yeonwoo, Kim Yuri, Choi Jin Hyuk, Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE's L), and Choi Min Soo take on the lead roles.

The posters:

Each character's charm is showcased on the character poster that ‘Numbers’ released. Choi Min Soo, who assumes the part of Taeil Bookkeeping Company's VP and Han Seung Jo's dad, Han Je Kyun, oozes moxy. The personal banner of Yeonwoo, who assumes the part of Jin Yuna, a charming and exquisite accountant who realizes that numbers are frightening, yet doesn't realize that the world is equally or more terrifying, displays beauty, grace and a sweet smile. Kim Yuri portrays Jang Ji Soo, a Hong Kong private equity fund manager and Choi Jin Hyuk's ex-girlfriend, in an intense red suit and poker face. In the show, Kim Myung Soo (L), who plays Jang Ho Charm, a secondary school graduate bookkeeper who gladly enters Korea's best bookkeeping firm, is ready for business and energy from the search in his eyes. Attention is also drawn to Choi Jin Hyuk's transformation into Han Seung Jo, the only son of Taeil Accounting Firm Vice President Han Je Kyun and Choi Min Soo. Han Seung Jo is a perfect man with a good family, good academic background, and great personality. On June 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST, the first episode of Numbers will air.

Kim Myung Soo:

A still of Kim Myung Soo's character, Jang Ho Woo, the first high school graduate accountant to join the best Taeil Accounting Firm in Korea, was previously shown on MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Number.' Kim Myung Soo, who picked 'Numbers' as his rebound work in the wake of being released from the military, assumed the job of Jang Ho Woo. Jang Ho Woo, a man with a strong sense of justice who once aspired to be a police officer, chose to work as an accountant for a special reason. Through 'Numbers,' the main story of how he became an accountant and why he joined Taeil Accounting Firm will be told.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo and Go Ara star in character posters for upcoming film The Childe

Advertisement