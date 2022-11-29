Kim Myung Soo AKA INFINITE’s L to lead the upcoming MBC drama Accounting Firm? Find Out

According to a broadcasting official on November 29th, Kim Myung Soo was cast as the male lead in MBC's new drama 'Accounting Firm' scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of next year, and is about to film at the end of the year. The drama 'Accounting Firm', as the title suggests, deals with the story surrounding an accounting firm. Kim Myung Soo plays the role of 'Jang Ho Woo', the first and only high school graduate accountant who joined 'Taeil Accounting Firm', and plays the role of growing as an accountant.

Kim Myung Soo, known professionally as L, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. He debuted as a vocalist of boy band INFINITE in 2010 and its subgroup INFINITE F in 2014. He left Woollim Entertainment in August 2019 but is still a member of the group. In 2011, he made his acting debut in Japanese drama Jiu Keishicho Tokushuhan Sousagakari, which aired on TV Asahi in July. In 2012, he was cast in tvN's romance comedy series Flower Band, as a guitarist of a rock group.

Kim Myung Soo's dramas:

In 2017, L starred in MBC's historical drama The Emperor: Owner of the Mask. His portrayal of a commoner who stands in for the king earned viewers' approval, and he was named Actor of the Month in June by MBC Dramanet. In 2018, L starred in the legal drama Ms. Hammurabi portraying a judge. His performance in the series was well-received, earning him increased recognition. In 2019, L starred in the fantasy romance drama Angel's Last Mission: Love. In August 2019, L left Woollim. In 2020, L starred in the fantasy romance drama Welcome as a cat who turns into a human male. In December 2020, L starred in the historical comedy Royal Secret Agent.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.