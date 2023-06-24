Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L’s Numbers and Kim Tae Ri’s Revenant begin with strong ratings

Numbers started on June 23. 4.4% of all households nationwide and in the metropolitan area watched the first episode. The scene at the end, in which Choi Jin Hyuk (Han Seung Jo) invites Kim Myung Soo to join his team, received the highest viewership rating, rising to 5.5 percent. The first episode of Revenant was seen by 10.8 percent of households in the metropolitan area, 9.9 percent of households nationwide, and a peak of 12.8 percent at this moment. It rose to the top of all programs in the same time zone and on Fridays as soon as it was broadcast, opening the door to a successful drama. From the very first broadcast, it showed viewership ratings in the double digits.

Numbers:

High school graduate accountant Kim Myung Soo's (as Jang Ho Woo) turbulent transition to accountancy has increased immersion, based on unfamiliar but fresh accountants and accounting firms. In order to showcase the charm of the office action drama and captivate viewers' eyes and ears, the detailed production and dynamic development makes it impossible to look away for a moment. By depicting the exciting world of accountants and the activities of the characters who demonstrate their presence and charm in it, Numbers doubled the drama's charm. In particular, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, and Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE's L), along with their charisma and presence, were overwhelming. The unexpected turn of events made the show more entertaining and piqued viewers' interest for the second episode of Numbers. The fans were happy to see Kim Myung Soo back on screen and also in a thriller drama. The office corruption aspect has already begun in the first episode, making viewers excited for the second episode.

Revenant:

From Guo Mo (Jin Sun Kyu), who perished in the hands of a demon who resembled him, at the beginning of the episode to Gu Sanyeong (Kim Tae Ri), who finally saw a ghost, the episode was tightly packed with no breaks. The viewers couldn't stop thinking about the growing mystery that was being revealed to the audience. Materials from folklore included gold strings, jade hairpins, black rubber bands, blue pottery, glass jars, red ribbons, and jade hairpins. Other materials included gold strings and black rubber bands.

