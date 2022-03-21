Kim Myung Soo to join Tang Jung Sang in Disney+ new drama after military discharge?

Kim Myung Soo or Infinite’s L is currently serving his mandatory military service in the Marine Corps after enlisting in February 2021 and will be discharged in August. Disney+ cast him in the new drama ‘Worst Boy in the World’ and he is currently reviewing the offer. Jung Tang Sung has been cast in the drama as well.

Kim Myung Soo, known professionally as L, is a South Korean singer and actor. He debuted as a vocalist of boy band Infinite in 2010 and its subgroup Infinite F in 2014. He left Woollim Entertainment in August 2019 but is still a member of the group. In 2018, Kim Myung Soo starred in the legal drama ‘Ms. Hammurabi’ portraying a judge. His performance in the series was well-received, earning him increased recognition. In 2019, He starred in the fantasy romance drama ‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’.

While serving his military enlistment, it was announced on September 25, 2021 that Kim Myung Soo made his musical theater debut in the military musical ‘Meisa's Song’ alongside EXO's Chanyeol, B.A.P.'s Daehyun and actor Moon Yong Suk.

Tang Jun Sang debuted in 2010 with the musical 'Billy Elliot' and in 2014, Tang made his drama debut in 'Pluto Secret Order' as Lee Seo Jin. He continues to impress with his performances in a roster of amazing K-dramas like 'Crash Landing On You', where he played Geum Eun Dong and won a lot of acclaim for his innocent portrayal of the character and being the maknae (youngest) member of the group.

He starred in Netflix's limited series 'Move To Heaven' in which he plays the leading role of Han Geu Ru, a young man with Asperger syndrome. In the same year, he starred in a leading role in the television series 'Racket Boys'. In particular, he received the Best Child Actor award for his acting in 'Racket Boys.'

ALSO READ: Sky Castle’s Yum Jung Ah, Jeon So Min and Kim Jae Hwa confirmed as leads in JTBC’s new drama ‘Cleaning Up’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.