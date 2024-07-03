Kim Myung Soo-Lee Yoo Young's Dare To Love Me concludes with improved ratings; The Player 2: Master of Swindlers sees rise

Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young's rom-com drama Dare to Love Me concluded on a positive note, achieving a ratings boost for its finale. Meanwhile, the action-crime drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, starring Song Seung Heon and Krystal Jung, also saw an increase in viewership.

Dare To Love Me and The Player 2: Master of Swindlers sees viewership ratings boost

Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young’s romantic comedy-drama, Dare to Love Me, has concluded its run on a positive note. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale, which aired on July 2, recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.4 percent, marking a 0.4 percent increase from its previous episodes. The drama, known for its heartwarming storyline and chemistry between the leads, maintained a steady viewership throughout its broadcast.

Meanwhile, the action-crime drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, starring Song Seung Heon, Krystal Jung, Lee Si Eon, Tae Won Suk, Oh Yeon Seo, and Jang Gyu Ri, also showed promising results. As revealed by Neilsen Korea, the latest episode achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.9 percent, slightly up from its previous rating of 3.8 percent.

The series, known for its suspenseful plot and strong performances, continues to attract viewers with its engaging storyline and dynamic cast.

More details about Dare To Love Me and The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Advertisement

Dare to Love Me was a 2024 K-drama based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name by Sun Woo, that centers on Shin Yoon Bok (played by Kim Myung Soo), an MZ scholar known for his wisdom and humanity, and Kim Hong Do (played by Lee Yoo Young), a determined woman navigating the competitive design industry. It explores their budding romance amidst personal and professional challenges, emphasizing themes of perseverance and personal growth.

Meanwhile, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, airing concurrently, is another action-crime K-drama. It follows Kang Ha Ri/Choi Soo Hyuk (portrayed by Song Seung Heon) and his team of skilled professionals including Cha Ah Ryung (aka Krystal Jung), Lim Byung Min (Lee Si Eon), Do Jin Woong (Tae Won Suk), Jeong Soo Min (Oh Yeon Seo), and Cha Jae Yi (Jang Gyu Ri). Together, they engage in high-stakes heists targeting illicit wealth, blending action with intricate character dynamics and moral dilemmas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Captivating the King star Song Sang Eun announces wedding plans with non-celebrity schoolmate in July after 7 years of dating