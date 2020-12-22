Kim Myungsoo and Kwon Nara are partners against crime in Joseon in the first episode of Royal Secret Agent

An interesting turn of events brings a gambler and a spy together in the fight against corruption in Episode 1 of Royal Secret Agent.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of KBS2's Monday-Tuesday drama Royal Secret Agent featuring Kwon Nara, Kim Myungsoo and Lee Yi Kyung has officially premiered, recording a viewership rating of 5%, which peaked at 6% - an extraordinary number for the first episode of a drama.

Royal Secret Agent is a story set towards the end of the Joseon era of where Sung Yi Gyum (played by Kim Myungsoo) has passed the state examination and now works for the administrative wing of the Government. With no inherent goals or ambitions, Sung Yi Gyum is caught gambling and as a punishment, is designated the role of a royal secret agent. His job is to eradicate corruption among public officials and within the Government itself. His partners in this job are a female inspector Hong Da In (played by Kwon Nara) and Park Chun Sam (played by Lee Yi Kyung).

All three characters showed unrivalled presence in the first episode of Royal Secret Agent, stealing hearts with their charm and making the ratings skyrocket on the very first day.

The episode opens with a perfect introduction that sets up the premise for the rest of the drama. A mayor is busted for corruption and the mystery man who carried out the mission is the royal secret agent. However, they’re ambushed with assassins who kill several guards as well as the royal secret agent himself. Fast forward one month later, we are introduced to the protagonists of the story Yi Gyum and Da In. Da In is a spy for the royal politician Jang Tae Seong, disguised as a gisaeng. She’s working as a spy to gather information in order to solve the mystery of her parents’ unfair death in the past. For this reason, she even suffered the crisis of being locked up in prison. It was there that she contacted Jang Tae Seong who frees her and tells her to assist the next Royal Secret Agent.

Soon after, Yi Gyum is busted by them and is thrown in jail. The King personally visits the prison and asks Yi Gyum to be the next Royal Secret Agent. Yi Gyum takes his servant and side-kick Chun Sam with him and sets out to meet their last partner, Da In. Da In has to disguise as a man to leave the gisaeng house and meet the two but she’s almost apprehended before she can run. The episode ends on a brilliantly exciting note which is sure to have to on the edge of your seat for the next episode.

Episode 2 of Royal Secret Agent airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 PM KST. Don’t forget to tune in!

What did you think of the first episode of Royal Secret Agent?

Credits :KBS2

