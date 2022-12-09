Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee share a past; Cha Eun Woo gears up to fight evil in new Island trailer

TVING's original series 'Island' released the main trailer on December 9th. 'Island' is based on the comic book and webtoon of the same name by writers Yoon In Wan and Yang Kyung Il. It depicts the journey of characters who are destined to fight against evil.

The trailer was interesting and full of excitement. The opening was decorated by Ban (Kim Nam Gil). He appears beyond time and space. He caught a golden river that was flying toward him. Then, the image of Tamra appeared in the distant past. Geum Baek Joo (played by Go Doo Shim) said, "The demons of the world are caught in Tamra and blocked," and evil occupied Tamra.

Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo in the trailer:

From then on, the death struggle of those against evil unfolded. Ban subdued Jeong Yeomgwi at once and saved Won Mi Ho (played by Lee Da Hee). Exorcist John (played by Cha Eun Woo) implies that a savior has appeared who will prevent the destruction revealed in the prophetic book, to protect Won Mi Ho by any means necessary. He was able to see the hidden past of Ban and Won Mi Ho. The two had a relationship a long time ago. Ban and Miho's sad and nostalgic expressions drew attention.

Sung Joon in the trailer:

The gray-haired Gung Tan (played by Sung Joon) also showed an intense force. "Long time no see my brother," he greeted Ban, who attacked the gung bullet without hesitation. The presence of the main actors is also outstanding. In particular, the main character Kim Nam Gil overwhelmed the screen with his dark charisma. Cha Eun Woo's priestly uniform visual and determined expression were also impressive. The splendid CG is also a must-see.

Scenes from cartoons and webtoons were released into videos. It harmonized with the real action of the actors. 'Island' will be released for the first time on TVing on December 30th. It will also enter the global market through Amazon Prime Video.