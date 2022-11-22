Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon star in character posters for new drama Island

TVING’s original series 'Island' released posters of the main characters on November 22nd. First, actor Kim Nam Gil, who transformed into 'Ban', who is both a human and a monster. Kim Nam Gil is aiming at Geumgangjeo, his main weapon, with sharp eyes. Ban is immortal, and has protected the world from evil for thousands of years.

Lee Da Hee as Won Mi Ho and Cha Eun Woo as John:

Actress Lee Da Hee plays Won Mi Ho, who stands at the center of her destiny. She is staring straight ahead in a red outfit with the phrase "Why are they chasing me?" Won Mi Ho is a 3rd generation chaebol and a teacher who meets her class in Jeju Island. Group 'Astro' member Cha Eun Woo showed off his unrealistic visuals by wearing a priestly uniform. He who played the role of 'John' said, "I will protect it. That’s my choice” and the appearance of grabbing the staff revealed his firm will. John is the youngest Catholic exorcist. He is dispatched to Jeju Island under the direction of the Holy Spirit and becomes entangled with Ban and Mi Ho.

Sung Joon as Gungtan:

Lastly, the appearance of Sung Joon in his anger as 'Gungtan', who was abandoned by the world, was revealed. Sung Joon, who has transformed into long gray hair, is staring straight ahead with his blood-stained Geumgangjeo leaning on his shoulder. Gungtan is a person who was raised as a punisher who defeats evil together with Ban, and after an incident that separates fate, he sets up a confrontation with Ban. 'Island' is a fantasy action drama based on a comic book and webtoon of the same name, depicting characters who have a destiny to stand against the evil that is trying to destroy the world.

About the drama:

Set on Jeju Island, three people fight against evil that is trying to destroy the world. Ban (Kim Nam Gil) was raised to protect the world against evil. He trained to become a weapon. He now fights against evil and kills victims who are possessed. He doesn't show emotion for his actions, but, within his mind, he feels guilt. Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee) is from a family that runs a large company. She causes big trouble and is sent to Jeju Island, where she works as a teacher. She then gets involved in a case related to ghosts. John (Cha Eun Woo) is a Catholic priest and he performs exorcisms. His noble goal is to protect life and purify evil. Gung Tan (Sung Joon) and Ban were raised to defeat evil. But due to an incident, Gungtan goes up against Ban.