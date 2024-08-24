Kim Nam Gil cheers on Jung Hae In and Jung So Min by sending coffee truck to Love Next Door set; PIC

Kim Nam Gil, the proficient South Korean actor, has recently sent a coffee truck to Jung Hae In and Jung So Min on the set of Love Next Door, showcasing his support for the artists. Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. The plot of the show follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

On August 14, 2024, Kim Nam Gil sent a coffee truck to the set of Love Next Door, showcasing his support for Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. The two artists star as the lead couple in the ongoing K-drama series. Kim Nam Gil has previously worked with Jung So Min in the K-drama Bad Guy and has shared a close bond ever since. Moreover, the actor has also been friends with Jung Hae In for a long time.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.