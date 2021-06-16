Kim Nam Gil confirmed to lead new SBS crime thriller drama about criminal profilers

The novel-based drama is from personal experience of a profiler. Read more to know what it is about.

Kim Nam Gil has been confirmed to play the lead role in SBS’s drama ‘Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil’. Kim Nam Gil will be playing the role of a profiler Song Ha Young who works at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. A profiler, specifically criminal profiler, is someone who builds a psychological profile of the suspect based on evidence available. They collect data of similar crimes and offenses to analyze and create a profile of the suspect that can be then helpful in catching the criminal. Thus the title of the drama indicates ‘reading’ into the people who have committed crimes. The drama is an adaptation of a novel written by writer Go Na Moo and a profiler Kwon Il Young. Kwon Il Young became the first profiler of South Korea in the year 2000. Thus, the drama will focus on the beginning of the journey of the first profilers who had to work at a time when terms like profiler and psychopaths were unknown. Actress Kim So Jin will be playing the female main role of Yoon Tae Goo while Jin Seon Kyu is also having a major role.

Kim Nam Gil is a renowned actor with films like ‘Pandora’ and ‘Memoir Of a Murderer’ along with dramas ‘Queen Seondeok’ and ‘The Fiery Priest’. Nam Gil is also known for philanthropy as he is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organisation Gilstory. Kim So Jin had received critical acclaim for her performance as a prosecutor in ‘The King’. Jin Seon Kyu is known for acting in films like ‘The Outlaws’ and ‘Extreme Job’.

The Park Bo Ram directed drama ‘Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil’ will be released in the second-half of 2021.

