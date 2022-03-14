Kim Nam Gil, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung and more confirmed to star in new action period drama

Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, and Lee Ho Jung will appear in the Netflix series 'Song of the Bandits' which is an action drama in which those who headed to Gando, a land of lawlessness with different stories during the turbulent Japanese occupation, unite as one to protect the home of Koreans.

While Netflix announced its casting lineup on March 14th, Kim Nam Gil, who has shown absorbing acting with a thousand face in dramas 'Through The Darkness', 'The Fiery Priest', and the movie 'Memoir of a Murderer', took on the role of Lee Yoon. Lee Yun is from the Japanese military, but left everything behind and left for Gando and became a thief protecting the land and people.

Seohyun, who is expanding her acting field with Netflix's movie 'Love and Leashes' and dramas 'Private Life', 'Time', 'Hello Dracula', etc. Yoo Jae Myung, who gives a sense of immersion to each work through excellent character interpretation through films 'Kingmaker', 'Silent', dramas 'Hometown', 'Itaewon Class', etc.

Lee Hyun Wook, who left a strong impression in the dramas 'Mine', 'She Would Never Know' and 'Search' and is about to play an active role in the Netflix series 'Black Bride', took on the role of Lee Kwang Il who is an opportunistic Japanese military officer who gets entangled with Lee Yoon in a terrible relationship. Lee Ho Jung, who is rising through delicate and rough acting in the movie 'Hostage' and the drama 'Nevertheless,' takes on the role of Eon Nyeon Yi, a gunman heading to Gando after being commissioned to kill Lee Yoon.

Set in Gando, a land of lawlessness in the 1920s, the Japanese military, independence forces, contractors, magicians, and Koreans who have been robbed of their homes and immigrated to each other aim their guns at each other for different purposes. The unstoppable and exhilarating action full of sense of scale unfolded by thieves, led by profit, to protect the Koreans and their homeland, heralded a spectacle that one cannot take their eyes off of for even a moment.

ALSO READ: To My Star’s Kim Kang Min to play a negative role in BTOB’s Sungjae starrer ‘Gold Spoon’?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.