Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu and Kim So Jin hide themselves in new character posters of upcoming crime drama

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Through the Darkness', which will be aired for the first time on January 14, is a drama that depicts a time when unmotivated murders are rapidly increasing, and the minds of serial killers are its peak in a fierce manner. It is a drama depicting the story of the first profiler in South Korea. It is attracting attention as a well-made crime psychological investigation drama that will touch the hearts of viewers.

The number one factor that raises expectations for the upcoming drama is the meeting of powerful actors. Kim Nam Gil (Song Ha Young), the best actor who captures both viewership and topicality, Jin Sun Kyu (Kook Young Soo), an actor who owned the stage and the screen, Kim So Jin (Yoon Tae Goo), who attacked the small screen with an overwhelming presence. The power that the actors hold is insane and with that power, the production is hopeful for the drama and its popularity.

In the character poster, Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, and Kim So Jin are staring at the camera through the glass filled with words and pictures related to the crime investigation. This seems to symbolically show how opaque and foggy the minds of serial killers and their evil minds that they had to look into.

What grabs attention above all else is the excellent expressive power of the three actors, Kim Nam Gil, Jin Sun Kyu, and Kim So Jin. Despite the fact that the actors' facial expressions are not directly expressed because of the glass, they showed the feelings of each character and the overall atmosphere of the work with an impact. The aura of the three actors, which is more curious because it is not clear, and more powerful, increasing the expectation for the upcoming drama.

ALSO READ: 2021 KDramas: 6 Biggest Breakout actors feat 'Squid Game' cast, Han So Hee & Ahn Bo Hyun

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.