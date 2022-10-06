Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo starrer ‘Island’ finally confirms premiere

‘Island’, is the star studded story helmed by the team at TVING which combines fantasy and tragedy. On October 6, the broadcasting company finally confirmed that the long awaited drama will be released sometime in December 2022. The drama is set in Jeju island where the lead characters end up due to different reasons.

Kim Nam Gil’s role has been confirmed as that of a being named Pan whose aim is to fight evil. With an aim to rid the world of evil possessed creatures, he has turned himself into a weapon who cannot be with humans and harbors guilt for his actions. The role of Won Mi Ho, which was initially offered to Seo Ye Ji, will now be portrayed by Lee Da Hee. She is a third generation chaebol daughter who works as a teacher but is sent to Jeju where she encounters a dangerous ghost-related case. Sung Joon will assist Pan as a fellow evil-terminating being however their long running fate is interrupted by a sudden event causing him to go on a different path.