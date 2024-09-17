Kim Nam Gil steps back into The Fiery Priest mode gearing up for season 2 premiere; shares PIC in signature black robe

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that is coming back for the second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On September 17, 2024, Kim Nam Gil uploaded pictures on his personal Instagram profile from the filming of the upcoming K-drama Fiery Priest 2. In the images, he can be seen wearing the iconic black robe, which his character adorns in the series. With a scenic backdrop of a chapel, the actor steps into the role of Kim Hae Il for more action. He plays a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent.

The returning cast of the show also includes Kim Sung Kyun who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung-sun who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first Season. It will be interesting to explore the complexity of her character in the new season. Meanwhile, BIBI will be appearing in the second season as Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.

Furthermore, director director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show will also be returning for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

According to recent reports, the new season of The Fiery Priest is slated to be broadcast in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the K-drama is scheduled for 12 episodes in total and will be aired every Friday and Saturday. The date of the premiere will be announced soon.