Kim Nam Gill in talks to recapitulate his role in The Fiery Priest for its upcoming season

Kim Nam Gil is in talks to revive his renowned character, Kim Hae Il, in the much-anticipated Season 2 of The Fiery Priest. Reports from industry insiders on November 29 have stirred excitement within the K-drama community, suggesting ongoing negotiations for Kim Nam Gil's reprisal of the beloved role.

Kim Nam Gil offered The Fiery Priest 2 raising anticipation for the drama

Sources suggest that Kim Nam Gil has received an invitation to reprise his role as Kim Hae Il, the main character in The Fiery Priest. Responding to these reports, Gilstory, Kim Nam Gil's agency, affirmed, "The actor has received an offer to appear in The Fiery Priest 2 and is presently evaluating the proposal." As he contemplates the possibility of revisiting the character that resonated with audiences in the first season, fans may have reason to anticipate a celebration from the charismatic actor.

With the anticipation building for The Fiery Priest 2, insiders indicate that the upcoming season is expected to consist of 12 episodes and preparations for filming are already in progress. The production team is committed to delivering the same fiery chemistry and dynamic storytelling that propelled the first season to great success. If everything aligns, fans can look forward to the return of Kim Nam Gil's mysterious priest, bringing another round of exciting investigations, comedic escapades, and, undoubtedly, some fiery moments to the screen.

Storyline of The Fiery Priest

Debuting on screens in 2019, The Fiery Priest tells the compelling story of a Catholic priest dealing with anger management issues who teams up with a reserved detective to unravel a murder case. Starring Kim Nam Gil alongside Honey Lee and Kim Sung Kyun, the drama achieved remarkable success, reaching a peak viewership rating of 22.0 percent. The impact extended to the 2019 SBS Drama Awards, where The Fiery Priest secured a total of eight awards, including Kim Nam Gil's prestigious Daesang (grand prize) win, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

