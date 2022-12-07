Kim Nam Gil’s ‘The Fiery Priest’ to RETURN after FOUR years with Season 2 in 2023

According to multiple reports, SBS is now preparing for the second season of 'The Fiery Priest' titled The Fiery Priest 2. The new season should be ready for broadcast in 2023.

The Fiery Priest is a popular K-drama that showcases a murder case and its joint investigation featuring a hot-blooded Catholic priest and a detective at the Gudam Police Station. The show was released in 2019 and went on to attain the maximum viewership rating of around 22%. The show is all set to make a comeback in 2023 with season 2.

The Fiery Priest ‘Will Be Back'

Earlier, the makers of the show revealed there will be a season 2 of the show with an announcement stating 'We Will Be Back.' Multiple sources have revealed that the production team has started prepping for the production of the new season and that Kim Nam Gil, has been asked to play the role of Kim Hae Il but there is no official announcement yet.

Studio S told a South Korean media outlet that "Season 2 has not been confirmed, but it is in the process of discussion.”

The Fiery Priest - Release date

As of now the anticipated release of SBS drama’s season 2 'The Fiery Priest' will be with 'Taxi Driver' which is certain to release in 2023.

