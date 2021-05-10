Kim Namjoon vs Park Seo Joon - Pick your ideal Joon

Make some choices and we will reveal which Joon is your ideal man! Take the quiz now.

Some of the most talented, coolest and most desirable men in South Korea are the two precious Joons of the industry - Kim Namjoon and Park Seo Joon! Kim Namjoon aka RM is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and the leader of the global supergroup BTS! Park Seo Joon is an actor and Hallyu star who has predominantly worked in Korean films and television shows.

During the release of the 2020 super hit drama Itaewon Class, Park Seo Joon sported a chestnut hairstyle as part of his look for the character. ARMY immediately drew comparisons with RM's chestnut hairstyle during the Fire era and fans came to the conclusion that only the Joons can sport such a hairdo with style and charisma! But this isn't the only commonality between the two Joons. Besides their massive talent and star power, Park Seo Joon is best friends with BTS' V and they are part of the Wooga Squad. He has hung out with BTS on social occasions like award shows and attends their concerts too. Meanwhile, BTS members are big fans of Park Seo Joon as an actor and admire his work.

But if you were to pick either of the Joon as your ideal man, which of the two Joons it would be? Well, we have a few questions for you. All you have to do is make some choices and we will reveal which of the two Joons is your ideal man! Sounds simple? Well, take the quiz now!

You can take the quiz below:

