Kim Rae Won, Gong Seung Yeon and Son Ho Jun to lead the new seasonal SBS police drama

On January 5th, SBS's new drama 'Police Station Next to the Fire Station' is preparing for a season-based production. ‘Police Station Next to Fire Station’, one of the most anticipated SBS dramas in 2022, is preparing until season 2. Season 1 and 2 12 episodes each, with a total of 24 episodes. It is expected to receive a favorable response from viewers by continuing two seasons with a fast-paced story.

'Police Station Next to Fire Station' is a drama depicting a joint response team between police officers who catch criminals and firefighters put out fires. The script is written by Min Ji Eun, who wrote the series 'Snow Lotus', 'Cinderella and the Four Knights', and 'The Swordsman', and directed by 'Deep Rooted Tree', 'Three Days', 'Six Flying Dragons' and 'The Mysterious Victory'. Producer Shin Kyung Soo, who captured the screen with his broad-spectrum directing skills, from modern plays such as 'Mung Bean Flower' to genre plays, took on the role. Kim Rae Won first rose to fame with his appearances in the 2003 romantic comedy series ‘Cats on the Roof’, and movies such as ‘My Little Bride’ (2004), ‘Sunflower’ (2006), ‘The Prison’ (2017) as well dramas such as ‘Love Story in Harvard’ (2004), ‘Punch’ (2014–2015), ‘Doctors’ (2016), and ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’ (2018).

Gong Seung Yeon started to gain attention as an actress with her role in the historical drama ‘Six Flying Dragons’ (2015–2016). She won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards. She was then cast in her first leading role in youth sageuk ‘My Only Love Song’, which co-stars her ‘We Got Married’ partner Lee Jong Hyun. The drama premiered on Netflix in 2017. She is currently starring in the fantasy series ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’.

Son Ho Jun made his acting debut in 2006 in the educational drama, ‘Jump 2’. In 2007, Son Ho Jun made his entertainment debut as the leader of Tachyon, a three-member boyband. He also gained popularity for appearing in reality shows, notably ‘Youth Over Flowers’ and ‘Three Meals a Day: Fishing Village’. In 2017, he starred in the hit romance drama ‘Confession Couple’. In 2019, he gained critical acclaim for his acting in ‘The Light in Your Eyes’. In 2020, Son Ho Jun played the role of a successful novelist and scriptwriter in the Netflix drama, ‘Was It Love?’.

Kim Rae Won, Gong Seung Yeon, and Son Ho Jun have confirmed their appearances for the lead roles. It is expected to show a more solid development with all the actors who believe and watch. The drama will be aired in the first half of 2022.

