Kim Rae Won is back as hot-headed detective Jin Ho Gae in first set of posters for The First Responders 2

A charismatic and explosive teaser poster for The First Responders 2 features Kim Rae Won's renewed determination. The First Responders 2 is a show that portrays the overhaul joint effort between a fireman extinguishing fires, a cop getting a criminal and a legal official tracking down proof.

The First Responders 2:

Above all else, The First Responders 2 is a longer version of The First Responders, which opened a new chapter in the Korean investigation collaboration drama. It will offer a more mature worldview and stronger triangle cooperation, bringing blockbuster-level popularity to South Korea and the rest of the world. Kim Rae Won, who played Jin Ho Gae and demonstrated his acting prowess in The First Responders last season, Son Ho Jun, who gave a stellar performance, and Gong Seung Yeon, who successfully transformed into an actor, have announced that they will remain together in season 2.

The poster:

On June 30th, 'The First Responders 2' grabbed the attention by showing a secret banner declaring the marvelous rebound of Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won), who got back to the location of the episode. The teaser poster, which has been released, shows Jin Ho Gae in agony in a terrible scene where firefighters, police, and even the National Forensic Service are involved. It predicts a feast of unforeseeable disasters and the occurrence of endless casualties, which creates tension. In the first place, not long before dusk, Jin Ho Gae, remaining on the police line, thinks back with his back to the nightfall, oozing power and rage. With just a glance back, Jin Ho Gae also creates an overwhelming atmosphere and, with his sharp eyes shining, predicts that he will once more become irrational toward criminals. Likewise, Jin Ho Gae's resolved articulation is raising assumptions by recommending a frantic battle with the last reprobate who began the passing game against guiltless residents. The triangular force of firefighting, police, and national forensic department is important in order to capture the most intelligent criminal, the designer of disaster, who will be held onto by Jin Ho Gae.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Early Review: Park Gyu Young is a vengeful influencer; Kang Minhyuk displays mysterious presence

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat