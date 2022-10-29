Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon star in ‘The First Responders’ character posters

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The First Responders' showed off character posters. It is a field log of 'joint response' of 'Police' to catch criminals and 'Firefighters' to put out fires. It is a drama depicting a heart-warming team play. In this regard, SBS released a poster of characters Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun, and Gong Seung Yeon transformed into Jin Ho Gae, Bong Do Jin, and Song Seol respectively.

Kim Rae Won, who takes on the role of Inspector Jin Ho Gae of Taewon Police Station's 8th detective team, reveals the force of a hot-blooded detective who boasts the number one arrest rate with a breathless face. Jinho Gae (Kim Rae Won), who shines with intense eyes, announces the straight credo of "Once you bite, you'll definitely catch it!" and at the same time reveals the nickname 'Jindo dog, crazy dog, mutt', doubling the charm of a geek detective.

Son Ho Jun as Bong Do Jin:

Son Ho Jun, who plays the role of Bong Do Jin, a firefighter at the Taewon Fire Station, conveys Bong Do Jin's deep perseverance with a fearless and strong expression. Bong Do Jin (Son Ho Jun), wearing a fire protection suit, caught his eye by giving a bold pose saying, "Firefighters are flame-retardant, so they don't catch fire!" Bong Do Jin, who boasts the aspect of a 'flame master' and a 'bulldozer' willing to jump into the flames, raises curiosity about what kind of influence he will have in the collaboration of 'police' and 'fire'.

Gong Seung Yeon as Song Seol:

Gong Seung Yeon, who transforms into Song Seol, a paramedic at the Taewon Fire Station, shows off her extraordinary passion while holding a radio in a paramedic outfit. Song Seol (Gong Seung Yeon), who takes a determined posture with an expression that does not lose her softness, captures the mindset of a paramedic who 'does not miss even a small wound'. In addition, Song Seol depicts the wretchedness of going to the scene of a crisis by saying, "I promise! I will go to work on time and leave the office alive."

