Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon starrer SBS drama to release season 1 on THIS date

According to SBS on September 5th, ’The First Responders’, a Friday-Saturday drama will be broadcasted for the first time at 10 PM KST on November 11th. It will be released after 'One Dollar Lawyer' starring Namgoong Min ends. ‘The First Responders’ will also show Season 2 in the second half of 2023.

This drama is a diary of a joint response scene between detective Jin Ho Gae (Kim Rae Won) who catches criminals and firefighter Bong Do Jin (Son Ho Jun). Gong Seung Yeon takes on the role of paramedic Song Seol.

Fierce detective Jin Ho Gae is all about catching low-lives. He solves cases with his excellent ability to grasp crime scenes, read a criminal's mind, and have a strong will to win. While the fearless firefighter Bong Do Jin, who seems cold on the outside, is nice to those around him and he takes good care of victims. He rushes to fire sites without a moment of hesitation. Joining the duo is Song Seol, an empathetic paramedic who heals broken hearts while treating wounds.

Kim Rae Won first rose to fame with his appearances in the 2003 romantic comedy series ‘Cats on the Roof’, and movies such as ‘My Little Bride’ (2004), ‘Sunflower’ (2006), ‘The Prison’ (2017), TV series ‘Love Story in Harvard’ (2004), ‘Gourmet’ (2008), ‘A Thousand Days' Promise’ (2011), ‘Punch’ (2014–2015), ‘Doctors’ (2016), and ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’ (2018).

Son Ho Jun made his acting debut in 2006 in the educational drama, ‘Jump 2’. In 2007, Son made his entertainment debut as the leader of Tachyon, a three-member boyband. After appearing in the SBS drama ‘Coffee House’, which ended in July 2010, he entered military service. Upon his return in 2013, he returned to acting and rose to stardom for playing the character Haitai in campus drama ‘Reply 1994’. Gong Seung Yeon is best known for her roles in the film ‘Aloners’ (2021) and television series such as ‘Six Flying Dragons’ (2015–2016), ‘The Master of Revenge’ (2016), ‘Introverted Boss’ (2017), ‘Circle’ (2017), ‘Are You Human?’ (2018), ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ (2018) and ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ (2021–2022).

