Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon starrer SBS’ The First Responders 2 to air on THIS date

The second season of The First Responders will premiere on August 4. The drama, which will be released as a follow-up to Revenant, is about how a firefighting station, a police station, and a national forensic unit are working together more and more to solve crimes and put out fires. Above all else, Season 1 of The First Responders is a drama about first responders, and it was the first attempt in the history of domestic dramas to tell their story and announce the beginning of a drama that talks about the importance of their cooperation. Particularly, the fight against the serial arsonist that was foreshadowed at the end of season 1 raised hopes that it would continue in season 2.

The First Responders 2:

The drama will follow Revenant, which is causing the K-Occult craze and attracting attention. It is anticipated that the upcoming season of The First Responders will showcase the specifics of a more complex investigation that follows unpredictability in disaster cases with the full participation of the National Forensic Service. In addition, Kim Rae Won, who played the brilliant Jin Ho Gae in Season 1 and displayed flawless possession and goosebumps acting skills, exemplifies the full spectrum of acting in real life through the drama. As Bong Do Jin, a firefighter, Son Ho Jun gave an unprecedented performance, and Gong Seung Yeon, who confirmed strength and easygoing charm with Song Seol, ‘a paramedic who puts patients first,’ also has a distinct personality. Along with some new members of the forensic unit, these three characters will return in the new drama.

The drama:

In addition, the build-up story in The First Responders by 'Master of Collaborative Drama' writer Min Ji Eun and the gorgeous of cinematographic vision of director Shin Gyeong Soo, which will create emotional stories and are anticipated to give a more thrilling drama and shocking turn of events, are attracting public attention. According to the production team, The First Responders is a drama in which the actors and production team who introduced viewers to the real stories of various government agencies working together in the first season will return for a second season, and the addition of a new agency, the forensic unit, will demonstrate the significance of each agency in bringing the victim justice.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rumored to join P NATION post contract expiration with RBW? Agency makes brief comment

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t