Kim Sa Rang ends 5 year hiatus with new drama The Goddess of Revenge; Discloses what led her to take this job

Kim Sa Rang recently opened up about her comeback with new drama The Goddess of Revenge, how she spent her hiatus, and working again. Scroll down to see what she said.

Kim Sa Rang is ending her hiatus with the upcoming drama The Goddess of Revenge! On the afternoon of November 19, TV Chosun held a press conference for the promotion of the mysterious drama. Director Kang Min Gu was in attendance along with cast members Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Yoo Sun, Jung Man Sik, and Yoon So Yi. For the unversed, The Goddess of Revenge will follow Kang Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang) as she carries out the revenge of a lifetime and stands up to authority. This marks her onscreen return five years after her role in the 2015 JTBC drama My Love Eun Dong.

Xportnews reported that Yoon Hyun Min stated, “On the second day of filming, I had my first scene with Kim Sa Rang. Facing her, my mind went blank and I forgot my lines. I thought to myself, ‘Wow she’s beautiful’ and missed the timing for my next lines.” Regarding her break, Kim Sa Rang commented, “I didn’t realize it had been so long. I do feel pressured and nervous, but I’m enjoying myself while filming because the energy on set is so positive and everyone is so helpful and considerate. Also, while the name of the drama suggests otherwise, the story is about the characters working together. I’m feeling less pressured than I expected in the beginning.”

She added, “Even while filming extremely violent scenes, we’re constantly laughing and having a good time. I think our energy will be conveyed to our viewers.” To describe the drama, Kim Sa Rang said, “At first, the drama had a different name. When I first read the script, it was dynamic and far from dull. I read through to the fourth episode in one sitting. When I met the production team, I received such positive vibes from them and they seemed dependable. Furthermore, I’ve always wanted to attempt taking on a strong character. All these reasons led me to join the cast.”

When talking about her character, she added, “In all honesty, the character and I don’t have much in common. The one thing that is similar between us might be that we’re both honest and determined.” One point of interest is Kim Sa Rang’s change in style that is set to take place. Kim Sa Rang describes her character Kang Hae Ra as an “influencer that at first is very successful but later goes to ruins after getting involved with a certain incident.” She explained that viewers will be able to see the difference quite clearly.

