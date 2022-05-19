Kim Sae Ron admits to DUI and releases apology; Agency confirms her exit from ‘Trolley’

On May 19th, Gold Medalist, the agency of Kim Sae Ron, said in an official statement, "First of all, we apologize for the delay in the official position because it took time to figure out the exact facts. We apologize." The production team of 'Trolley' also confirmed that Kim Sae Ron exited, on the accords of the agency and are currently looking for a new actor to replace her.

Continuing, “Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her mistakes. In addition, Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologizes to the many people who have suffered damage and inconvenience and to all those who are working hard to restore damaged public facilities. We promise to do our best in recovering from the damage”. In addition, “Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (18th), and she plans to faithfully participate in the police investigation afterwards. We apologize once again to everyone who has suffered. We will do our best to communicate and actively resolve the issue in the future."

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul previously booked Kim Sae-ron on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving) on May 18th. At around 8 am on the same day, the police arrived and caught Kim Sae Ron, who was driving, after receiving a number of complaints from citizens saying, "The vehicle driving in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, is noticeably swerving on the road."

At the time, it was reported that the breathalyzer tested positive, but Kim Sae Ron refused to measure the blood alcohol level and expressed her intention to undergo a blood test.

Here’s the full statement:-

"Hello. This is the Gold medalist.

First of all, we would like to apologize for the delay in our official position due to the delay in figuring out the exact facts. We sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the accident caused by drunk driving of our actor Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her mistakes. In addition, Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologizes to the many people who have suffered damage and inconvenience and to all those who are working hard to restore the damaged public facilities, and promised to do her best to repair the damage. Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (18th), and will be diligent in the police investigation afterwards.

We, too, are deeply responsible for the occurrence of such an incident. We apologize once again to everyone who has experienced this inconvenience. We will do our best to communicate and proactively solve problems in the future. We will try to be more careful in managing our artists to prevent this from happening. We apologize for the inconvenience once again."

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron booked for drunk driving; Upcoming show ‘Hounds’ & her agency release statements

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.