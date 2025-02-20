Kim Sae Ron and ASTRO’s Moonbin’s funerals held at same hall; Pentagon’s Kino heartbroken, says he can’t sleep

The entertainment industry has been left in shock following the tragic passing of actress Kim Sae Ron. Fans and fellow celebrities alike are struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking news. Among those deeply affected is Pentagon’s Kino, who took to social media to express his sorrow and frustration over the hardships faced by public figures.

On February 19, Kino shared an emotional message on Instagram Story, reflecting on the loss of Kim Sae Ron and ASTRO’s Moonbin, who passed away in April 2023. He revealed the painful reality of attending two funerals for close friends within just two years, writing, “For the past two years, I have had to say goodbye to two of my beloved friends at the same funeral home”, as quoted by AllKpop.

The idol’s words struck a chord with fans as he mourned Kim Sae Ron, expressing how difficult it has been to process the loss. “Sae Ron must have missed Bin a lot. I haven’t slept in two days, but I still can’t fall asleep”, he admitted, hinting at the depth of his grief.

Beyond his personal pain, Kino also used the moment to shed light on the immense pressure and scrutiny that public figures face. Kino expressed his deep frustration over the repeated loss of young stars, questioning how many more lives would be lost before meaningful change could take place. He stressed that the struggles of public figures often remain hidden beneath their polished public image, making it difficult for outsiders to truly understand their pain.

He also criticized the intense scrutiny celebrities face, pointing out that they are frequently subjected to unfounded rumors, distorted narratives, and relentless public judgment, all of which contribute to their emotional burdens. Kino concluded his message with a heartfelt farewell to Kim Sae Ron, saying, “Be happier there. You’ve worked hard”. His words reflected both sorrow and hope that she has now found peace.

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16. The actress, who had been in the public eye since childhood, was only 24 years old at the time of her passing. Her funeral was held privately on the morning of February 19 at Seoul Asan Medical Center, with close friends and family in attendance. Her untimely departure has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and industry professionals. Many have drawn comparisons to the tragic passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin, who was found deceased in his home in Seoul’s Gangnam district on April 19, 2023. He was only 25 years old.