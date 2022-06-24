Kim Sae Ron apologized to all the affected business owners during her drunk driving incident

According to a South Korean media outlet on June 23, Kim Sae Ron visited the shops that were damaged by her drunk driving and apologized, and most of the compensation was completed. Some of the multiple buildings that suffered financial damage have also been compensated.

Previously, Kim Sae Ron was driving in Cheongdam, Gangnam, Seoul around 8 am on May 18, and crashed into a guardrail and a street tree more than 3 times. Here, Kim Sae Ron hit a transformer on the road, causing an accident where electricity was cut off, and the area suffered inconvenience. In particular, merchants in nearby buildings were unable to operate due to power outages all morning and suffered financial losses.

Kim Sae Ron made a special appearance on the 9th episode of the Disney+ original series 'Kiss Six Sense', which aired on the 21st. She appeared along with actor Lee Jae-wook and attracted attention. Kim Sae Ron appeared as the female lead in the movie 'Haru' directed by Lee Yo Won (Kim Ji Seok) in the movie. Hong Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye) appeared in the drama watching that scene.

Kim Sae Ron's appearance, although short, left a strong impression. As it should be, Lee Jae Wook and his lover worked together to show the kissing scene. After the broadcast, criticism from viewers continued. Kim Sae Ron is currently self-reliant on drunk driving, but she appeared on the show without editing. In response, Disney + said, "All content production and editing was completed before the incident," and "There are no more scenes of Kim Sae Ron."

ALSO READ: SUNMI to replace Jessi as MC for popular web variety show ‘Showterview’; To be released in late July

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.