Kim Sae Ron booked for drunk driving; Upcoming show ‘Hounds’ & her agency release statements

Popular Korean child actor who has now moved to lead roles, Kim Sae Ron, has reportedly been booked for DUI as of this morning. According to reports, the actor was driving on the morning of May 18. Around 8 am KST (4:30 am IST), on the roads of district Cheongdam in Gangnam, Seoul, she hit a transformer box as well as a guard rail.

Kim Sae Ron was reportedly pulled over by the police for driving erratical driving. The police then booked her on charges of drunk driving. Her blood alcohol level was checked on the spot however it was noted that Kim Sae Ron wanted a blood test to be done so she was taken to a hospital. The National Forensic Service will be checking the concentration of alcohol in her blood.

Some reports claim the hit caused power outage for a traffic light in the area leading to major delays for the commuters. The guard rail appeared to be shattered as noted by netizens. Follow up reports have claimed that the actress was not alone in her car during the incident.

Her agency, GOLD MEDALIST came back after verifying reports saying that the actress took a blood test for accurate results and was escorted back to her house without further investigation. The test results are expected to arrive in 2 weeks, following which the actress will be complying with the questioning.

Kim Sae Ron, is a South Korean actress born on July 31, 2000. Debuting in 2009 with ‘A Brand New Life’, she became known for her role in ‘The Man From Nowhere’. Set to star in Netflix’s ‘Hounds’ or ‘Hunting Dogs’ (literal title), the upcoming show has said they will adjust the shooting and a new public schedule will be announced at a later date after thorough discussion.

