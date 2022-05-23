Kim Sae Ron confirmed to have paid 20 million Korean won to replace the shattered transformer

It is known that the cost of repairing the transformer damaged by actress Kim Sae Ron, who was arrested for driving under the influence, was agreed with the Korea Electric Power Corporation. It is also said that they are discussing an agreement with the victims of the nearby shopping malls due to the power outage.

According to a South Korean media outlet, an official from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) said in an interview on May 23rd, "All agreements with Kim Sae Ron have been completed. The cost of repairing the transformer is about 20 million won, and Kim Sae Ron contacted us first and said that it would be taken care of by insurance.”

The amount of compensation was just the cost of repairing one damaged transformer, and did not include compensation for self-employed business owners in nearby shopping malls that were unable to open in the morning due to a power outage at the time. Kim Sae Ron's team is currently discussing the settlement amount with the nearby businesses who claim the damage, and it is highly likely that this will also be covered by insurance.

Previously, Kim Sae Ron was driving in Gangnam, Seoul around 8 am on May 18th, and crashed into a guardrail and fled. As a result of the accident, the local payment system and traffic lights were frozen, and it took about 5 hours for the transformer to recover. Police tried to measure her blood alcohol level, but Kim Sae Ron requested a blood test and was taken to the hospital. Kim Sae Ron's blood test results are expected to be released on June 1, two weeks after the accident.

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron releases handwritten apology for DUI incident

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Let us know in the comments below.