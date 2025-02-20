Kim Sae Ron death: AKMU’s Lee Suhyun pulls out of Onew’s concert last minute amid grief over late friend

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Lee Suhyun of AKMU has unexpectedly pulled out of her planned appearance at Onew’s upcoming solo concert. The announcement made just a day before the event, has left fans disappointed yet understanding of the unforeseen circumstances.

On February 20, Onew’s agency, Griffin Entertainment, officially confirmed the news through social media. In their statement, the agency expressed regret over the change in the concert lineup, stating, “Lee Suhyun, who was scheduled to perform as a guest at Onew’s concert on February 21, will unfortunately not be able to attend”.

The agency acknowledged the disappointment fans might feel due to the sudden change and extended their apologies to those who had been eagerly anticipating the joint performance. They assured the audience that every effort would be made to enhance the concert experience despite the unexpected adjustment, requesting fans’ understanding and support.

Lee Suhyun was originally set to take the stage as a guest performer on the first day of Onew’s solo concert, making her absence all the more unexpected. While the agency did not provide a specific reason for her withdrawal, many speculate that it is linked to the passing of her close friend, actress Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased in her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16. Reports indicate that upon hearing the heartbreaking news, Lee Suhyun immediately visited the funeral hall to pay her respects. The sudden loss has undoubtedly been difficult for those close to the late actress, and it is believed that the emotional toll may have influenced Suhyun’s decision to step back from the concert appearance.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, fans have flooded social media with messages of support for Lee Suhyun, offering words of comfort and understanding. Many have expressed that her well-being should come first, emphasizing that grieving the loss of a loved one takes priority over professional commitments.

Meanwhile, Onew’s concert is still set to proceed as planned, with Griffin Entertainment ensuring that the event will be a memorable experience for attendees. However, Lee Suhyun’s absence will surely be felt, as her collaboration with Onew was highly anticipated. As the situation unfolds, fans continue to send their condolences to Kim Sae Ron’s loved ones while also hoping for strength and healing for Lee Suhyun during this difficult time.