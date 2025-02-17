Kim Sae Ron death: Director of Guitar Man, actress' last film, recalls her motivation on set; says she was 'easygoing'

Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron's sudden death on February 16 left everyone in disbelief. As per police officials, the 24-year-old was found dead at her apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul by a friend. She was filming for a new project, Guitar Man, before her early demise. On February 17, the director of the project, Shin Jae Ho, paid his respects to the actress and recalled his pleasant experience while working with her.

Director Shin Jae Ho expressed his feelings about the actress, after hearing about the news, as per Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo. They quoted the director saying that he found Kim Sae Ron to be "bright" and "easygoing" on meeting her for the first time during the script reading of Guitar Man. He also revealed having a meal with her and talking about a lot with her that day. He mentioned her being spirited during the movie's filming and telling everyone on set that "she would work hard on this project."

As per him, she created a light-hearted atmosphere on the set despite being in the industry for a longer period of time than her co-stars of the film. Though she was just 24, "she felt like a senior rather than a young person," Shin Jae Ho said. As per him, "Among the actors who appeared in the movie, she had the most acting experience and was like an acting teacher." Besides guiding the juniors, she also tried to cheer them up and "always made being on set fun."

She was also kind to the staff members, and brought them gifts occasionally. The director mentioned them calling him up and "expressing how sad they were by her passing." Overall, he had only nice things to say about the deceased actress, who "made many happy memories" with the cast and crew of Guitar Man. A grief-stricken Shin Jae Ho was in disbelief with her sudden passing and mentioned being "very sad".