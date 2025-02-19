Kim Sae Ron death: Learn about actor’s 2 posthumous works in films Guitar Man and Everyday We Are

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Kim Sae Ron, the South Korean actress, passed away on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. She was found dead in her home in Seoul. Following a DUI in May 2022, Kim Sae Ron walked out of a couple of projects and tried hard to return to the entertainment industry. She finally confirmed roles in 2 films, Guitar Man and Everyday We Are, which will now be released, post her death, as her final projects.

Kim Sae Ron's posthumous works include Guitar Man, which tells the story of an underground band called Volcano, joined by a genius guitarist. Guitar Man is a music film also starring Lee Sun Jung, reportedly wrapped filming in November 2024. The film is currently in post-production. Lee Sung Jung has also produced the film with director Shin Jae Ho helming it initially.

Another project of Kim Sae Ron was Everyday We Are. The story revolves around Kim Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) loves basketball and has played since childhood with her best friends, Oh Ho Soo (Lee Chae Min) and Kim Joon Yeon (Yu Ju). When Oh Ho Soo confesses his feelings, their friendship turns awkward. Meanwhile, Kim Yeo Wool secretly admires Kwon Ho Jae (Ryoo Ui Hyun), the top player on the boys’ basketball team. Everyday We Are is based on the webcomic Woorineun Maeilmaeil by Gae Da Rae. The film is yet to be released.

Kim Sae Ron started acting at the age of nine, gaining recognition for her roles in films like A Brand New Life (2009) and The Man from Nowhere (2010). Throughout her career, she showcased her versatility in various genres, earning acclaim for her performances. Speaking about her earlier projects, Kim Sae Ron showcased her acting skills across various genres, becoming a beloved South Korean entertainment industry figure. She first gained attention with Listen to My Heart (2011), where she portrayed a young girl with a hearing impairment. She continued to impress with roles in The Queen's Classroom (2013).

Kim Sae Ron grabbed attention with Hi! School: Love On (2014), she starred in a fantasy romance with a secret as a high school student. Other notable works include Secret Healer (2016) and Mirror of the Witch (2016) and worked with Ma Dong Seok in The Villagers (2018). Bloodhounds (2023) with Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi cemented her status as a versatile actress.

Whether in period dramas or contemporary thrillers, her dedication to her craft and ability to bring depth to each character earned her a special place in the hearts of fans forever.