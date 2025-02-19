Kim Sae Ron death: Lee Jong Hyuk, Hong Seok Cheon and The Man from Nowhere co-star Thanayong Wongtrakul grieve

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron passed away at a young age of 24 on February 16, leaving everyone shocked and heartbroken. Her body was discovered at her Seoul home by a friend of hers, whom she was supposed to meet that day. After a police investigation, her death was declared to be unnatural. Many of her entertainment industry friends and colleagues mourn her loss, including Lee Jong Hyuk and Thanayong Wongtrakul, as reported by K-media Daily Sports.

On February 18, Our Dating Sim star Lee Jong Hyuk expressed his sorrow by posting a photo of a white chrysanthemum on Instagram, with the caption, "Sae Ron...a little neighborhood junior who had the same birthday as me.” He also wished for her to find eternal solace after a life full of turbulence, by writing, "May she rest in peace." Succumbed with grief, me mentioned regretting not being able to attend her funeral and offer her soju (alcohol is usually served in Korean funerals).

Kim Sae Ron's co-star of The Man from Nowhere, Thanayong Wongtrakul also expressed his condolences for the tragic event. He wrote, "Sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to their families. RIP Kim Sae Ron." The Thai actor worked with Won Bin and the South Korean actress back in 2010 and the three of them have shared a good bond ever since. Her sudden demise seemed to have affected both of them. Won Bin was also seen crying at her funeral wake on the same day, as per Daily Sports.

Besides them, actor and TV personality Hong Seok Cheon also mourned Kim Sae Ron's passing at such a young age. He posted a photo of the actress on his SNS, writing, "She was such a pretty child. I hope she’s not in pain there, either. I hope she rests in peace."