Kim Sae Ron death: The Man from Nowhere director mourns demise and hopes people remember her acting, not suffering

Actress Kim Sae Ron suddenly passed away on February 16 at just 24 years of age, leaving her friends, family, and co-workers grief-stricken. She had good relations with a lot of people in the Korean entertainment industry who visited her funeral in Seoul yesterday. Among them were director Lee Jeong Byeom and her co-star in The Man from Nowhere, Won Bin. While Won Bin was seen in tears at the funeral, Lee Jeong Byeom took the opportunity to express his feelings regarding the tragic event, as reported by Wikitree.

Lee Jeong Byeom worked with the actress in the action thriller movie The Man from Nowhere, when she was just 10-11 years old. He recalled thinking of her "like a daughter." He said, "I owe a lot to Sae Ron" and therefore decided to let his feelings out to calm himself down. The director talked to the press regarding his experience while working with Kim Sae Ron as a child actress in the movie, also starring Won Bin. He called her "different" from child actors of her age as she read into the emotions of the characters and delivered performances accordingly.

She did not imitate or exaggerate emotions like most child artists do, as per the director. He indicated her maturity and adaptability by saying, "Even though she was only 11, it felt like talking to a 21-year-old actor." As a director, he expressed gladness regarding the ease of working with her. He also mentioned many people calling her "genius" because of her being able to bring out the feelings of a character well. However, to him, she appeared as someone "very sensitive when it came to acting on other people’s emotions."

He expressed wanting her to be remembered "as an actress who enjoyed filming and laughed a lot on set." He hoped people would think of her because of her acting and not "as a child actress who suffered and worried a lot and ended her life tragically."