Kim Sae Ron to join upcoming historical KBS drama special after 6 years

According to a report by Star News, Kim Sae-ron will take on the female lead in the 2021 KBS drama special 'Those Girls', which is scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of this year.

'Those Girls' deals with the conflict between Nine Sossang, who must destroy the Crown Prince Bong in order to remain in the palace. Kim Sae-ron was cast as Nine Sossang in the drama. She is expected to captivate viewers with her intense acting through the role of Sossang. Kim Sae-ron, who has shown off her lovely charms with various characters, is looking forward to her new acting venture.

This is her first time in six years to participate in a KBS drama since the 2015 KBS special play 'Snowy Road' which is about the friendship between Jong Bun (Kim Hyang Gi), who is sick and tired of being poor, and Yeong Ae (Kim Sae Ron) who is an admirable, pretty and intelligent girl. They lived different lives before but one day Jong Bun is snatched by a stranger and her father is taken to a police substation. Yeong Ae signs herself up as a working girl and the two girls reunite in the train that's headed for Manchu. The drama is all about retracing the memories of those who survived that period through the two girls and remembering the painful past.

Her upcoming Daum Kakao TV fantasy drama ‘Superior Shaman Ga Do Shim’ is a fantasy mystery romance about two unique high schoolers who become involved in a series of mysterious incidents. Kim Sae Ron plays the brave and strong shaman Ga Do Shim who wishes to live as a typical high schooler but is born with the undesired fate of becoming a shaman. She is paired with Nam Da Reum who plays the role of Na Woo Soo, a nearly perfect high schooler with a wealthy background, handsome looks, and outstanding grades. When Ga Do Shim suddenly appears in his life, he gains the ability to see evil spirits, and the two get entangled in mysterious cases together.

Kim Sae Ron is a popular actress who first debuted at the age of 9. She is best known for her roles in films such as A Brand New Life, through which she attended Cannes Film Festival for a special screening, making her the youngest actress to be invited, and The Man From Nowhere where she won the ‘Best New Actress’ award at the 8th Korean Film Awards.

Her exceptional acting and decorated career has led her to such an interesting project, we cannot wait to see her new character come to life!

