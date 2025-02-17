Kim Sae Ron K-dramas: Revisiting Bloodhounds, Hi! School-Love On and more after her tragic passing at 24

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kim Sae Ron passed away at the tender age of 24. According to police reports, a friend discovered her body in her Seoul residence and then informed them about the same. The tragic news of her demise on February 16, 2025, left her loved ones and fans in a state of shock and grief. The actress started her career in 2009 and last appeared on screen in 2023. Here's revisiting some of the best series of her lifetime.

Bloodhounds (2023)

Bloodhounds is a Netflix action-thriller, about three young people who start a money-lending business to pay off their debts. Kim Sae Ron starred as Cha Hyeon Ju in the drama alongside Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi, but sadly most of her scenes were edited out due to her 2022 DUI controversy.

Hi! School-Love On (2014)

Kim Sae Ron plays the lead role in this fantasy romance drama. She features as an angle who gets transformed into a human after a human lad gets saved from an accidental death due to her. The two of them get connected to the soul, but an interference from a third person hindersz their romance.

The Great Shaman Go Dooshim (2021)

Here's another fantasy romance role that Kim Sae Ron aces. In this series, she plays the titular character, Ga Doo Shim, a teenager who can see spirits. Her fun antics with the ghosts and with Nam Da Reum, as her classmates and her boyfriend made the show worth viewers' time.

Love Playlist (2017)

She played the role of Seo Ji Min in season four of the K-drama. It is a popular web drama about college students, their friendships, relationships and breakups. Kim Sae Ron was a surprise cast member in that season.

Mirror of the Witch (2016)

Also known as Secret Healer, this historic JTBC drama stars Kim Sae Ron as Princess Yeon Hee, an ill-fated twin of Soon Hwae. After the queen conceived them with black magic, Yeon Hee is chosen as a sacrifice but Taoist Hyun Seo saves her and raises her in secret.

The Queen’s Classroom (2013)

It is about the conflicts between a strict female teacher and her students over the course of one school year. Kim Sae Ron plays one of the students of the series. Her bold resistance to the teacher and her unexpected friendships in the drama make it a light-hearted watch.

Leverage (2019)

Kim Sae Ron plays Go Na Byeol, a former national fencing athlete-turned-top thief. She was also a top student, but had an ill temper. Her striking personality traits made her character interesting.