Kim Sae Ron movies: Revisiting her memorable roles in A Brand New Life, and more, amid her sudden death

On February 16, the heartbreaking news of 24-year-old actress Kim Sae Ron’s sudden passing shocked her fans across the globe. Her unexpected death has left many in disbelief and sorrow. To pay tribute to her legacy, we've gathered a list of her films, including those from her early years as a child actress, so fans can revisit her incredible body of work.

A Brand New Life

In the autumn of 1975, nine-year-old Jin Hee (Kim Sae Ron) sets off on an uncertain journey. Her father leaves her at a Catholic orphanage near Seoul, hoping for her adoption. Heartbroken, she resists, tries to escape, but ultimately surrenders to waiting for an unknown future.

The Man from Nowhere

Pawnshop owner Cha Tae Shik (Won Bin) leads a quiet life, with his only friend being his young neighbor, So Mi (Kim Sae Ron). When her drug-addicted mother steals from a ruthless crime syndicate, both are kidnapped. Determined to save them, Tae-shik dives into a dangerous rescue mission.

The Neighbors

In a small apartment building, residents discover a serial killer among them. A guilt-ridden stepmother, unable to save her stepdaughter, seeks justice. As she hunts the murderer, a young girl (Kim Sae Ron) resembling the victim catches the killer’s eye, becoming the next target.

A Girl at My Door

Young Nam (Bae Doo Na), a police academy graduate, is reassigned to a seaside village after misconduct. There, she meets Do Hee (Kim Sae Ron), a troubled girl. When Do Hee’s grandmother dies in a cliff fall, Young takes her in, only to uncover unsettling secrets about her past.

Manhole

A serial killer haunts a Seoul neighborhood, abducting 10 victims in six months using a manhole as his trap. His latest target is 14-year-old Soo Jung (Kim Sae Ron), while her older sister races against time to save her before she vanishes forever.

Snowy Road

The film explores the touching friendship between Jong Boon (Kim Hyang Gi), a girl exhausted by poverty during the Japanese occupation, and her bright, beautiful friend, Young Ae (Kim Sae Ron). Their lives change when Jong Boon is kidnapped, leading the two to reunite on a train to Manchu.

The Villagers

Gi Cheol (Ma Dong Seok), a contract gym teacher at a rural high school, feels uneasy after a female student goes missing, but the village remains indifferent. Only Yoo Jin (Kim Sae Ron), the girl’s friend, believes she was kidnapped. Together, they uncover disturbing clues that suggest the girl’s disappearance is being covered up.

Beyond these films, Guitar Man and Everyday We Are are two of Kim Sae-ron's posthumous film projects.