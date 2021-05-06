Kim Sae Ron & Nam Da Reum cast as leads in upcoming fantasy drama Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim

The fantasy mystery romance is about two unique high schoolers who become involved in a series of mysterious incidents. Read on to find out.

From playing the younger versions of most K-drama leading men, we are happy to see Nam Da Reum graduate into becoming a K-drama leading man himself! On May 6. it is announced that Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum have been confirmed for the new Kakao TV fantasy drama titled, Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim. The fantasy mystery romance drama is about two unique high school students who become involved in a series of mysterious incidents.

Kim Sae Ron will play the titular role of Ga Doo Shim, an 18-year-old school student who wishes to live life like a regular high school girl but is born with the undesired fate of becoming a shaman. She is a brave and tough character who fights evil spirits and solves the trickiest of cases with ease. On the other hand, Nam Da Reum has been cast as Na Woo Soo, a handsome, wealthy and intelligent high school boy who has everything going for him. However, when Ga Doo Shim suddenly appears in his life, he gains the ability to see evil spirits, and the two get entangled in mysterious cases together.

Both the actors expressed their interest and excitement working on this drama. They agreed that it is different from the characters they have played previously and hope that audiences shower the show and the respective characters with a lot of love. Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim will consist of 12 episodes, each about 20 minutes long. The cast will begin filming in May, and it is scheduled to premiere sometime in the second half of this year via Kakao TV.

Meanwhile, Nam Da Reum is all set to make a special appearance in Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk starrer Doom At Your Service as Park Young, a young web novelist.

