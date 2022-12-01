Kim Sae Ron parts ways with GOLDMEDALIST after both decide to not renew contract

Kim Sae Ron will be parting from her talent management company GOLDMEDALIST as announced on December 1. According to the reports, the two have decided to not renew the contract.

The South Korean actress first signed with GOLDMEDALIST in January 2020, and became a part of their star-studded roster alongside Hallyu superstars Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. However, her contract has now come to an end as it has expired. Reports suggest an amicable parting as they talk about both parties agreeing to not renew the contract. While the exact details of the expiration of her contract have not been shed light upon, it is being said that the same was confirmed on both ends.

Kim Sae Ron

Starting off at a young age, Kim Sae Ron has since been recognised for her child actor roles in films like ‘A Brand New Life,’ ‘The Man From Nowhere,’ and more. Her most recent role was in the web show ‘Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim’, a fantasy drama where she played the titular role of Ga Doo Shin, a high schooler who can see spirits. She was supposed to act in the upcoming drama ‘Trolley’ next and was also filming for the same when she had DUI charges raised in May 2022, prompting her to exit. She was also supposed to be a part of the upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Bloodhounds’ and was later replaced with Jung Da Eun.

Controversy

Kim Sae Ron was booked by the police on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act as she was caught drunk driving. Her driving license was revoked and she was asked to pay compensation for the damage caused to public property. Later, there were reports of her having begun working a part-time job at a cafe. She personally apologised to her fans and other citizens.