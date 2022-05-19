Kim Sae Ron releases handwritten apology for DUI incident

On May 18, actress Kim Sae Ron was booked by the police on charges of violating the Road Traffic act. This came after the actress was driving under the influence of alcohol on the morning of the same day, causing her to hit a transformer box and a guard rail. Following this, a source from the actress’ upcoming series ‘Hounds’ commented that an announcement will be made after a thorough discussion.

On May 19, Kim Sae Ron’s agency released an official statement apologising for the incident. Further, the production team of the project ‘Trolley’ that Kim Sae Ron was preparing for, confirmed that the actress has stepped down from the drama.

In the latest update, actress Kim Sae Ron has released a handwritten apology for the incident through her personal social media account. You can read the complete translation, below:

“Hello, this is Kim Sae Ron.

I'm sorry to inform you of my position late after dealing with the situation of the accident and its damage first.

Yesterday, I had an accident which lead to the destruction of public property in Gangnam at around 8 a.m. (KST) on May 18. At that time, I made a big mistake while in a state of being under the influence of alcohol.

My wrong judgment and behaviour have caused damage to so many businesses in nearby shopping malls, citizens, and restoration workers. I should have acted more carefully and responsibly, but I couldn't. I sincerely apologize. I am currently organizing the damage caused by the accident with the company, and we will do our best to communicate and actively resolve it until the end.

Also, I am very sorry for causing setbacks to my fellow actors, staff, and the production staff of the projects I was in the middle of filming and preparing for. Once again, I am deeply sorry and I apologize for causing concern.

There is no excuse for this disgraceful incident, and I am disappointed and ashamed of myself for what I have done. I will deeply reflect, and reflect again, upon myself so that this will not happen again. I'm sorry.”