Kim Sae Ron’s agency shares results of DUI blood test & formal apology in official statement

On June 7, Kim Sae Ron's agency GOLDMEDALIST said, "Kim Sae Ron has completed the police investigation on June 4 regarding the allegations of drunk driving and its implications that took place." They said, "Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing. Also, compensation for the damage caused by the accident is in progress as much as possible, and she will do her best to take responsibility until the end."

Previously, Kim Sae Ron was driving in Cheongdam, Gangnam, Seoul around 8 am on May 18th and crashed into a structure, and was caught by the police who arrived after receiving a report. Police tried to measure her blood-alcohol level, but Kim Sae Ron refused, so she took a blood test at a nearby hospital.

Here’s the full statement:-

“Hello. This is GOLDMEDALIST.

On June 4th, Kim Sae Ron diligently completed the police investigation into the allegations of drunk driving and failing to take action in an accident, and confirmed that her blood alcohol content was about 0.2%, which is the level of revocation of her license.

Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her apparent wrongdoings. We are also compensating as much as possible for the damage caused by the accident, and we will do our best to take responsibility until the end.

Once again, we deeply apologize to all those who have been harmed and those who have been disappointed by the distasteful incident.”

Previously, Kim Sae Ron paid 20 million Korean Won to compensate for the damages caused on the transformer, as confirmed by an official from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). Her team is also in talks with the nearby businesses who claim the damage from the accident.

ALSO READ: June 2022 K-Drama Watchlist ft. Yumi’s Cells 2, Eve, Jinxed at First, Money Heist: Korea & more

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the incident? Let us know in the comments below.