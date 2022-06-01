Kim Sae Ron’s driving license to be revoked after blood alcohol level REVEALED to be high?

According to media reports on June 1, the police have received the results of actor Kim Sae Ron’s blood test from the day of her drunk driving incident. The results show a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08% which is said to be high enough to have her driver’s license revoked. Following this, Kim Sae Ron’s case will be sent to prosecution on charges of driving under influence.

The reports claim that according to the Gangnam Police Station, Kim Sae Ron had a high presence of alcohol in her blood while driving during the early hours of May 18. She was discovered on the roads of district Cheongdam in Gangnam, Seoul after she hit a transformer box as well as a guard rail. It was reported that police arrived on the scene after receiving a complaint about the rash driving.

The police reportedly wished to take a breathalyzer test on her but the actor refused and wanted to go for a blood test for which she was taken to a hospital. Her company, GOLD MEDALIST, soon released a statement confirming the same and relayed that a guardian took her back home after the tests without further investigation.

Kim Sae Ron wrote a handwritten letter apologising for her actions and promised to abide by the investigations on her case. She reportedly paid for all the expenses of the damage caused by the incident. It was also said that she has stepped back from the cast of her then-upcoming drama ‘Trolley’ while her appearance in Netflix show ‘Hunting Dogs’ was under discussion. Later it was revealed that she will not be continuing the shoot for the drama and her parts may be edited out.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.



ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron confirmed to have paid 20 million Korean won to replace the shattered transformer