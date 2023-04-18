Kim Sae Ron to reportedly star in upcoming Netflix series Bloodhounds in spite of recent DUI trial

Kim Sae Ron is a South Korean actress who rose to fame as a child actress following the release of the superhit Korean thriller ‘The Man From Nowhere' in 2010. The actress was recently facing a DUI trial. In May 2022, actress Kim Sae Ron crashed her car into an electric transformer, a tree, and several other structures in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the actress had been driving under influence at the time of the accident. She subsequently had to battle drunk driving charges. In an alleged attempt to amend her image as a public figure, Kim Sae Ron has made various gestures to appease the public but to no avail. The charges and Kim Sae Ron’s subsequent actions have only resulted in increased popular criticism directed at her.

Kim Sae Ron's apology on Instagram dated May 19, 2022

Kim Sae Ron to be seen in upcoming Netflix series in spite of DUI trial

According to Korean media outlet OSEN, Kim Sae Ron will reportedly be starring in the upcoming Netflix original ‘Bloodhounds’. The news has left a better part of netizens flabbergasted for it was initially reported that the actress had withdrawn from the drama. In the aforementioned, it was also reported that while Kim Sae Ron will not be completely devoid of screen time, her on-screen appearance will be definitely limited. Reportedly, given the story’s plot and progression, editing every single scene that stars Kim Sae Ron will be impossible. It was initially also speculated that actress Jung Da Eun will be replacing Kim Sae Ron however, recent reports reveal otherwise. Additionally, Jung Da Eun will be seen portraying a different character on the show.

Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds is an upcoming Netflix original series starring The King: Eternal Monarch fame Woo Do Hwan, Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sangyi, Park Sung Woo, and Huh Joon Ho. The show follows a group of people who arrive at the doorstep of the world of debt and navigate through the petrifying world of loan sharks. While further details of the show are yet to be revealed, the show is set to release in the second quarter of 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: BLACKPINK's Jennie's glimpses in The Idol trailer have fans excited feat. The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp