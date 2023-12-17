Kim Sae Ron updates Instagram for first time in one year and 7 months since DUI incident with new profile PICS

On December 16, actress Kim Sae Ron shared her first Instagram post after one year and seven months. It marked her return to social media after her DUI (Drive Under the Influence) incident, which led to a drastic fall in her career graph.

For the unversed, the actress caused massive structural damage and a power outage as she rammed her car into an electric transformer, guardrails, and trees. It happened in the morning hours on 18 May 2022 The actress’ alcohol level was beyond legal limit. Therefore, she was charged with violating the Road Traffic Act for driving drunk and was penalized for the same during her trial this year.

Kim Sae Ron’s first Instagram post since her DUI incident

In the newly posted pictures, Kim Sae Ron is spotted with a new hairstyle. Fans noticed that the actress has trimmed her hair and kept it way too short with front bangs.

In other pictures, the actress has long hair and looks pretty in white and black attire.

The last time Kim Sae Ron marked her presence on social media was on May 19, 2022, when she uploaded a handwritten note, apologizing to her fans for her actions and to her fellow actors, staff, and production houses because her scandal hindered the production process of many projects.

More about Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron started working as a child actress when she was 9 years old. Her impeccable acting skills landed her main roles in Secret Healer (2016), Leverage (2019), The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim (2021), and more.

After her DUI incident, the actress was dropped from various projects. However, the creators of the popular Netflix series Bloodhounds (2023) couldn’t remove the actress from the show as it had already completed the filming. During the press conference, the director revealed that they had edited the show to minimize Kim Sae Ron’s appearance.

The actress marked her return on-screen in August 2023 as she featured as the lead in a music video titled Bittersweet, a collaboration song by EI Brothers and Christine Corless.

