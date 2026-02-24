Kim Sae Ron’s Everyday We Are locks March 4 release date, posthumous project marks Lee Chae Min’s film debut

Actress Kim Sae Ron’s film Everyday We Are is finally making its way to the theaters. Late evening Monday, a press screening for the project was held in Seoul, South Korea, where the production announced its plans to release the movie on March 4, 2026, after a lot of wait. The media event was attended by director Kim Min Jae and cast members Lee Chae Min, Choi Yu Ju, and Ryoo Ui Hyun. It is believed to be Kim Sae Ron’s last project to be released following her passing in February 2025.

Everyday We Are actors remember Kim Sae Ron at the film's event

A year after Kim Sae Ron passed away in February 2025, her project, Everyday We Are, is being released to the audience. As reported by Chosun Biz, the makers confirmed a March 4 release date via an event on February 23 where the director and fellow actors spoke with warmth about the star. While Kim Min Jae called her the best actor he has worked with, Lee Chae Min recalled how, despite being of the same age, she led him well as she was his senior in the industry. He went on to thank her for guiding him and teaching little details.

Meanwhile, Choi Yu Ju recalled how she was put at ease by the late actress, who she said would make things cheerful on set. While being a senior and a colleague, she helped fellow actors to settle in. Ryoo Ui Hyun echoed a similar understanding of her, calling Kim Sae Ron someone he could learn a lot from.

About Everyday We Are

The film follows the story of Yeo Ul (Kim Sae Ron), who encounters a love confession from her friend Ho Soo (Lee Chae Min), and how they come to terms with it in the coming-of-age romance project. It is based on a webtoon of the same name and is the big-screen debut of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty breakout star Lee Chae Min.

