Kim Sae Ron’s last film Everyday We Are to premiere posthumously: Everything we know so far from release to cast

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Late actress Kim Sae Ron and Lee Chae Min’s film was supposed to air as a seven-episode series, with each episode running for one hour. According to Xsports News, the highly anticipated series, which was previously canceled, is now back on track. Reports confirm that Everyday We Are has completed its editing and all necessary post-production processes, ensuring it is ready to be presented to the audience as a film instead. The exact date of the premiere is still unknown.

Previously, several reports claimed that Kim Sae Ron was dropped from the project due to her drunk driving incident. However, after further investigation, matters were resolved, and she was reinstated in the drama. During an interview with Xsports News, director Kim Min Jae praised Kim Sae Ron for her dedication to acting. He commended her saying, “She had a strong passion for acting and a deep understanding of her character, quickly reflecting the director’s direction in a unique way.”

The storyline of Everyday We Are is a coming-of-age film that captures the excitement of first love, the subtle innocence of youth, fleeting romantic moments, and the deep sense of friendship that people cherish from their school days. It is based on the Woorineun Maeilmaeil webtoon from Kakao in which Kim Sae Ron plays Han Yeo Wool, a bright and lovable high school student with a deep passion for basketball. Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min portrays Oh Ho Soo, Han Yeoul’s childhood best friend, who later develops romantic feelings for her. As the film unfolds, audiences will witness how he confesses his love to Han Yeo Wool. Ryoo Ui Hyun and Yu Ju will be part of the drama too.

Kim Sae Ron recently passed away at the age of 24. She was found in her Seoul home at approximately 4:54 PM KST on February 16, 2025. Police found no signs of external intrusion or foul play. She debuted in A Brand New Life (2009) and rose to fame with The Man from Nowhere (2010). She later starred in Hi! School: Love On (2014) and The Villagers (2018). Her final works, Guitar Man and Everyday We Are, will be released soon.