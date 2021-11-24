Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sang Yi & Jun Hyun Moo are selected to host the '2021 MBC Entertainment Awards' on THIS date

On November 23, MBC revealed that the three stars would be hosting this year's ceremony. The event marks Jun Hyun Moo's fourth consecutive year as an MC, while former Gugudan member Kim Se Jeong and Lee Sang Yi are joining him for their first time. The 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards will be held on December 29.

The MBC Drama Awards is an awards ceremony presented by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for outstanding achievements in Korean dramas aired on its network. It is held annually in December. However, unlike its counterparts in KBS and SBS, MBC's highest honour of the ceremony, the 'Grand Prize' or what is called 'Daesang' has been determined through viewer's votes in 2014, 2015 and 2016, not by professional judges. Actor Lee Mi Sook won the first Daesang in 1982 for 'Jang Hui Bin'. Actor Park Hae Jin won the Daesang in 2020 for 'Kkondae Intern'.

Jun Hyun Moo is a legendary MC known for his natural hosting skills annually. He also appeared in various MBC variety shows this year, including 'I Live Alone' and 'Those Who Cross the Line: Master-X.' Joining him are Kim Sejeong, who has showcased brilliant talent in both dramas and entertainment programs, and Lee Sang Yi, who was applauded for his appearance in the MSG Wannabe episode of MBC’s 'Hangout With You.'

